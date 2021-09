he Makun Bridge in Mets Tagher in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut region has been destroyed by Azerbaijanis, Caucasus Heritage Watch said on Twitter.

September 1, 2021, 14:08 Azerbaijanis destroy Makun Bridge in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut region

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The organization informed that the Bridge has been destroyed between April 8 and July 7 in the course of river engineering and road construction.