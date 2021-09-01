Artsakh farmer seized and tortured by Azeri troops

The Armenian farmer from Artsakh who was seized by Azeri troops on July 26 was subjected to torture during the few hours of being held in Azeri custody, the Artsakh prosecution said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The 30-year-old farmer, a resident of Matchkalashen of the Martuni region who suffers from a mental illness, was out in the fields looking for his livestock when he “appeared under Azerbaijani military control as a result of getting lost”. Hours later the Russian peacekeepers were able to retrieve him.

A medical examination showed that the farmer suffered multiple bodily injuries, including on his head, face, chest and arms.

A criminal case is filed on torture committed by motive of ethnic hatred.