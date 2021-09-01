On September 1 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Mane Tandilyan from the post of minister of labour, social and migration affairs of the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

September 1, 2021, 11:52 President Arayik Harutyunyan appointed new minister of labor, social and migration affairs of the Artsakh Republic

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to another decree of the head of state Armine Petrosyan was appointed minister of labour, social and migration affairs of the Artsakh Republic.