On September 1 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Mane Tandilyan from the post of minister of labour, social and migration affairs of the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.
President Arayik Harutyunyan appointed new minister of labor, social and migration affairs of the Artsakh Republic
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to another decree of the head of state Armine Petrosyan was appointed minister of labour, social and migration affairs of the Artsakh Republic.