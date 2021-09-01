Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan visited several military units on August 31, the defense ministry reports.

September 1, 2021, 11:22 Armenian Defense Minister visits several military units

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Defense got acquainted with the training process of the subdivisions, paid special attention to the social and living conditions of the military units, as well as to the conditions of food organization process.

Arshak Karapetyan also visited some regions where currently trainings for reservists are underway. The minister talked to the reservists and thanked them for their participation to those trainings.