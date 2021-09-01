Psaki: US partners with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport

The US authorities are working with Turkey and Qatar to get the civilian side of the Kabul airport operational. This was stated by White House press secretary Jen Psaki at Tuesday’s press briefing, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On the airport front, the more specific piece we’re working on with the Qataris and the Turks, who are important partners here, is getting the civilian side of the airport up and operational again so that we can use that not just for flights for people to depart, but also for humanitarian assistance—which we would work through programs like the [UN] World Food Programme and others to distribute,”

According to him, in this regard, the US is collaborating with the Taliban representatives, too, using the existing means of communication.