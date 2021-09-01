An event entitled "We must live" dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Proclamation of the Artsakh Republic took place in the Stepanakert Youth and Culture Palace.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the event was organized by Stepanakert Children and Youth Creativity Center. The idea of the event was born immediately after the war.

“We have been working on this event for about 4-5 months. During the war unleashed against Artsakh on September 27, the composer Edgar Gyanjumyan wrote the song of the same name on Aida Gyanjumyan's "We must live" verses.

The children who moved to the Republic of Armenia during the war, announced with that song that being far from Artsakh is temporary and they must return to their Homeland.

Returning to Artsakh, the children quickly returned to their normal daily routine.

In a short period of time, new songs and poems, new paintings and dances have born. During the event, the center's choreographer Karen Danielyan's "Waltz" was staged, the rehearsals of which started before the war.

The first performance of the dance group was a call to return to life for the missing, one of them is Karen Danielyan himself. This concert was rather a call to our people to live on this land, create and develop our Homeland.

And we must prove to the whole world that Artsakh has been, is and will be Armenian, "said Gary Avanesyan, Honored Art Worker of the Artsakh Republic and the head of the dance group of Stepanakert Children and Youth Creativity Center. Officials, art representatives and guests attended the event.