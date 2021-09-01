Today the first school bell rang in 108 schools of the Republic of Artsakh.

September 1, 2021, 09:00 The First School Bell Rang in 108 Schools of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mikayel Hambardzumyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

''Ahead of the academic year, the schools are replenished with the necessary textbooks.

In total, 19,000 schoolchildren will attend schools in the Republic. 1,907 of them are first graders.

In some schools the educational process will be conducted in two shifts," he said.

The pedagogical council of each school has decided the time of visiting the educational institution (usually at 8:30 or 9:00) and on the organization of five-day or six-day classes, "M. Hambardzumyan said.

According to Hambardzumyan, the problems related to the organization of the educational process for children displaced due to the recent war have been resolved.

Taking into account the workload of some schools in Stepanakert and a number of other circumstances, the duration of classes will be 40 minutes.