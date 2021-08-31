The Armenian-Azerbaijani border crisis is possible to solve through political-diplomatic means, but the long-term solution is possible only through demarcation and delimitation, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow.

August 31, 2021, 17:02 Long-term solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan border crisis possible only through demarcation and delimitation – Lavrov

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The President’s [Russian President Vladimir Putin] readiness on this matter is well known. Today we have discussed how the quick implementation of this process must be ensured. We have confirmed our readiness to assist that process in any way”, the Russian FM said.

He informed that he and his Armenian counterpart have also discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. Lavrov said they paid a special focus on matters relating to the strengthening of peace, security and stability in South Caucasus.

The Russian FM said they also thoroughly examined the implementation process of the 2020 November 9 trilateral agreements reached between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, which allowed to stop the conflict and bring it to the course of political settlement.

“We agreed not to weaken our attention on eliminating the factors which cause tension in the relations of Yerevan and Baku, including the final solution of the issues regarding the return of Armenian prisoners of war and the handover of the maps of minefields. The necessity for further activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs has been confirmed”, the Russian FM said.