The issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh must be on the agenda of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Ararat Mirzoyan

If Armenia and Azerbaijan were to start negotiations over a peace treaty, then the agenda of these negotiations must unconditionally include the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh based on the principles stipulated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during a joint press conference with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov when asked to comment on statements made in Azerbaijan that a potential peace treaty must include Armenia’s recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The Azerbaijani government would be better off focusing on the implementation of the agreements that have already been reached under the trilateral statements of 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11. At this moment there are no negotiations over a peace treaty,” Mirzoyan said.