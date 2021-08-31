Artsakhpress

Politics

The issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh must be on the agenda of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Ararat Mirzoyan

If Armenia and Azerbaijan were to start negotiations over a peace treaty, then the agenda of these negotiations must unconditionally include the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh based on the principles stipulated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during a joint press conference with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov when asked to comment on statements made in Azerbaijan that a potential peace treaty must include Armenia’s recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS“The Azerbaijani government would be better off focusing on the implementation of the agreements that have already been reached under the trilateral statements of 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11. At this moment there are no negotiations over a peace treaty,” Mirzoyan said.


     

Politics

Lavrov satisfied with activity of Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says he is satisfied with the activity of the working group chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan which deals with the unblocking of economic and transportation communications in South Caucasus.

Russia calls on Azerbaijan to return all Armenian captives without preconditions - Lavrov

Russia calls on Azerbaijan to return all Armenian prisoners of war without preconditions, Foreign Minister...

Long-term solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan border crisis possible only through demarcation and delimitation – Lavrov

The Armenian-Azerbaijani border crisis is possible to solve through political-diplomatic means, but the...

If Armenia and Azerbaijan were to start negotiations over a peace treaty, then the agenda of these negotiations...

Azerbaijan’s provocative actions direct encroachment on Armenia’s sovereign territory – FM tells Russia’s Lavrov

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan says the current tense situation in the region is due to...

New Armenian FM meets Lavrov in Moscow

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov...

Taliban ends consultations on Afghanistan's new government

The Taliban movement which has seized power in Afghanistan, is through with consultations on the makeup...

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

Ahead of the new academic year, the Nerkin Horatagh school has been renovated

This academic year, the children of Nerkin Horatagh community of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic will study in a school renovated by the Armenian Educational Institution.

Russia-based Artsakh gastroenterologist is in Stepanakert on a charitable mission

Gohar Movsisyan, Russia-based Artsakh gastroenterologist is conducting free examinations and consultations...

Artsakh athlete won at the Armenian Youth Boxing Championship

Artsakh athlete Manvel Petrosyan(57 kg) won at the Armenian Youth Boxing Championship held on August...

5 daily coronavirus cases reported in Artsakh

5 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh over the past day, the Ministry...

A new residential district is being built in Stepanakert

A new residential district is being built near Tigran Mets Street of Stepanakert.

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 266 calls over last week

On August 23-27, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 266 calls,...

A three-storey residential building is being built in Chartar

The construction of a three-storey residential building continues in the town of Chartar, Martuni region...

Military

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions at observation post upon detection of drones in Artsakh

As part of a routine combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a drill to prevent possible violations using unmanned aircraft of a simulated enemy and ensure security at observation posts in the Lachin (Berdzor) corridor of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Defense Minister presents security environment around Armenia to first deputy chief of CSTO Joint Staff

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant-General...

Commander of 4th Army Corps dismissed, appointed to new position

Artak Budaghyan has been relieved from the position of the commander of the 4th Army Corps.

Next session of CSTO Collective Security Council to take place in Dushanbe on Sep. 16

The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...

Armenian military officer appeared in Azerbaijani territory after getting lost

At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...

Russia’s 50m flag raised for first time in Artsakh

For the first time, Russian servicemen participated—as part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian reservists called up for trainings

The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.

Analytical

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Videos

Culture

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Sport

The Armenian Kyokushin Karate team is holding a training camp in Artsakh

Armenian national football team off to North Macedonia for FIFA World Cup qualifier

Armenia's Robert Hovhannisyan sole leader of European Individual Chess Championship after four rounds

Youth football tournament being held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

ISIS claims rocket attack on Kabul airport as US troops pull out

Taliban says Afghanistan ‘free nation’ as it hails US exit

UN adopts Afghanistan resolution, but no ‘safe zone’

Pentagon announces US completion of evacuation out of Kabul airport

