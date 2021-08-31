Ahead of the new academic year, the Nerkin Horatagh school has been renovated

This academic year, the children of Nerkin Horatagh community of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic will study in a school renovated by the Armenian Educational Institution.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The representative of the Armenian Educational Institution Vache Vardanyan told "Artsakhpress".

According to the principal of Nerkin Horatagh school, Melanya Davtyan, 150 students will attend the school this academic year. 20 of whom are children from displaced families, and 14 students will go to the first grade.