OSCE Minsk Group new Russian Co-Chair visits Azerbaijan

The new Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Igor Khovaev, visited the Azerbaijani capital Baku where he met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, news.am informs, citing Azerbaijani media.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Khovaev stated that his visit to Azerbaijan is of cognitive nature.

Bayramov briefed Khovaev on the situation in the region from the Azerbaijani point of view, the chances of normalization of relations with Armenia on the basis of the principles of international law, and stated that "Armenia's revanchist position has no prospect."

Also, the parties exchanged views on the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral statement, and the confidence building.