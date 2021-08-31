Russia-based Artsakh gastroenterologist is in Stepanakert on a charitable mission

Gohar Movsisyan, Russia-based Artsakh gastroenterologist is conducting free examinations and consultations at “Arevik” Children's Medical Association in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, 20-30 examinations and consultations are carried out daily.

"During the first Artsakh Liberation War, I had to leave my Homeland. I have been living in the Russian Federation for many years.

I currently work in the Hepatology Department of the Department of Gastroenterology. This is not the first time I have visited Artsakh as a part of charitable programs.

We visited Artsakh years ago with a team of young doctors. I wanted to continue the charity action, because I love my Homeland, my dear Stepanakert," she said.