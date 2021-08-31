Artsakh athlete won at the Armenian Youth Boxing Championship

Artsakh athlete Manvel Petrosyan(57 kg) won at the Armenian Youth Boxing Championship held on August 25-30.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Narek Abrahamyan, President of the Boxing Federation of Artsakh, the coach of Manvel Petrosyan, told "Artsakhpress".

"Manvel Petrosyan had 4 fights in the championship and won all the fights.

The result is excellent, as he has won for the third time in the RA championships. He became a champion for the first time in 2018, then participated in the European Championship in Bulgaria and became a bronze medalist, and for the second time became the Armenian youth champion in 2020," Narek Abrahamyan said, adding that on October 13 the Artsakh athlete will participate in the European Championship in Montenegro.