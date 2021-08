5 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh over the past day, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic informs.

August 31, 2021, 12:14 5 daily coronavirus cases reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: 76 COVID-19 tests were conducted on August 30.

At the moment, 24 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals.