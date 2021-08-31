A new residential district is being built in Stepanakert

A new residential district is being built near Tigran Mets Street of Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

The construction works are carried out by the companies "Kapavor" and "Pant".

"It is being built with the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund," said M. Danielyan and added that the apartment buildings are planned to be put into operation in 2023.