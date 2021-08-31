Pentagon announces US completion of evacuation out of Kabul airport

The Pentagon has announced that the United States has completed the evacuation out of Kabul airport.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the latest White House figures, Western forces evacuated 1,200 people from the Afghan capital on Monday.

Some 116,700 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the mass evacuation on August 14.

About 122,300 people, including about 5,500 US citizens and their families, have been evacuated since the end of July.

The Taliban reportedly celebrated the end of this evacuation with a festive shooting in the air.