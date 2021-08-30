A three-storey residential building is being built in Chartar

The construction of a three-storey residential building continues in the town of Chartar, Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Alexander Saghyan, Head of the Urban Development and Local Self-Government Department of the Martuni regional administration told “Artsakhpress”.

“The construction works were started before the 44-day Artsakh war with the financial support of the "Armenian Villages Development Fund". The building was designed for Chartar's large families. After the war it is being built with the funding support of the Government of Artsakh Republic.

The residential building will have 9 apartments. The apartments will be provided to the displaced families, "A. Saghyan said and noted that the building will be put into operation in November of this year.