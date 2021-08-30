The athletes of the Armenian Kyokushin Karate team held trainings in Artsakh these days.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Three-time world and European champion, the head coach of the Artsakh national team Arthur Arushanyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The Armenian Kyokushin Karate team is holding a training camp. This is the third stage. Before that we held two stages in Yerevan and Sevan. After the end of the third stage, we will participate in the European Championship, which will take place on September 25 and 26, in Poland. 8 people from Artsakh are participating in the trainings,” Arushanyan said.

The coach of the Armenian Kyokushin Karate, Karpis Karapetyan said: "The training camp in Yerevan and Sevan was held at a high level. If we take into account that in the whole region and in the history of Kyokushin Karate in the world, we have three champions only from Artsakh, then I can say that the expectations for victory are high," he said, in particular.