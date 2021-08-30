Pope asks world's Christians to pray and fast for Afghanistan

Pope Francis on Sunday called on the world's Christians to pray and carry out fasting to ask God to bring about peace and coexistence in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing, Francis said he was following events in Afghanistan with "great worry" and was participating in the suffering of those mourning the dead in last Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport.