Artsakhpress

Military

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions at observation post upon detection of drones in Artsakh

As part of a routine combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a drill to prevent possible violations using unmanned aircraft of a simulated enemy and ensure security at observation posts in the Lachin (Berdzor) corridor of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESSTraining was held at six training locations. The servicemen practiced new tactics and actions when leaving the location, loading onto the BTR-82A armored personnel carrier, blocking the conditional intruder and maneuvering to the specified line, using the hidden folds of the terrain, as well as actions to prevent the peacekeepers from violating and a possible attack on the post, using the imitation means, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

A feature of the training was the fulfillment of tasks to detect an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the area of responsibility of an observation post with the transfer of information to the command post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent through closed communication channels.

The training ended with a comprehensive training session with practical actions of military personnel and the development of tasks to maintain the combat readiness of the observation post.


     

Politics

Azerbaijan continues to impede return of captives. Armenian FM

Azerbaijan continues to impede the return of Armenian prisoners of war in flagrant violation of the international humanitarian law, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said in a message addressed on the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Armenian FM to meet with Russian counterpart and CSTO chief in Moscow

On August 30-31 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the...

Armenian FM to discuss implementation of trilateral agreements with Russia’s Lavrov in Moscow

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Moscow on a working visit on August 31 to...

Artsakh’s Minister of Labor, Social and Migration Affairs to resign

Artsakh’s Minister of Labor, Social and Migration Affairs Mane Tandilyan has announced on social media...

PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a phone talk with President of the Russian Federation...

Armenia government to provide about $27m to Artsakh

According to the Armenian government's decision, 13.4 billion drams (approx. $27,141,400) will be allocated...

Advisor to the President of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs had an official meeting at the Los Angeles City Hall

Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs, had an official...

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

The presentation of the book "Unfinished Story" took place in Stepanakert

On August 29, the presentation of the book "Unfinished Story" by Angelina Arstamyan took place in Stepanakert.

Artsakh Investigative Committee: Azerbaijan soldier who entered Martakert city apartment is arrested

The Azerbaijani soldier who had entered an apartment in Martakert, Artsakh, has been arrested, the Investigative...

Three Families Resettled in Tblghu. Head of Community

The community of Tblghu of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 125 inhabitants. After the war, all the residents...

Stepanakert-Shushi road has been provided with night lighting

The Stepanakert-Shushi road is provided with night lighting.

The necropolis of the Hellenistic period opened in Artsakh

The necropolis of the Hellenistic period has been opened during gardening work in an area called "Khachin...

Residents of Kichan continue to live and create in spite of the enemy: Head of the community

In spite of the enemy, the residents of the community of Kichan of Artsakh’s Martakert region continue...

13 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

13 new case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Artsakh on 27 August, the Artsakh Ministry of Health...

Military

Defense Minister presents security environment around Armenia to first deputy chief of CSTO Joint Staff

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant-General...

Commander of 4th Army Corps dismissed, appointed to new position

Artak Budaghyan has been relieved from the position of the commander of the 4th Army Corps.

Next session of CSTO Collective Security Council to take place in Dushanbe on Sep. 16

The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...

Armenian military officer appeared in Azerbaijani territory after getting lost

At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...

Russia’s 50m flag raised for first time in Artsakh

For the first time, Russian servicemen participated—as part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian reservists called up for trainings

The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.

Pope asks world's Christians to pray and fast for Afghanistan
Greek police use tear gas, water canon during Athens protest
Azerbaijan continues to impede return of captives. Armenian FM
Armenian national football team off to North Macedonia for FIFA World Cup qualifier
The presentation of the book "Unfinished Story" took place in Stepanakert
Analytical

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

New district of Ivanyan
New district of Ivanyan
Youth football tournament held in Stepanakert
Youth football tournament held in Stepanakert
Artsakh
Artsakh's Martuni today
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Videos

Culture

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Sport

Armenian national football team off to North Macedonia for FIFA World Cup qualifier

Youth football tournament being held in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won medals at international tournament

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Pope asks world's Christians to pray and fast for Afghanistan

Greek police use tear gas, water canon during Athens protest

Children among civilians killed in US drone attack

U.S. anti-missile defences intercept up to 5 rockets at Kabul airport – Reuters

