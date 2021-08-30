Artsakh Investigative Committee: Azerbaijan soldier who entered Martakert city apartment is arrested

The Azerbaijani soldier who had entered an apartment in Martakert, Artsakh, has been arrested, the Investigative Committee of Artsakh informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, identified as Jamil Babayev, was arrested by Artsakh National Security Service agents and police officers on August 26.

Babayev had illegally crossed into Artsakh, breached into an apartment in Martakert and threatened to kill the children in the apartment.