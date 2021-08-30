Armenia's Robert Hovhannisyan sole leader of European Individual Chess Championship after four rounds

Armenian GM Robert Hovhannisyan is the sole leader of the European Individual Chess Championship taking place in Reykjavik, Iceland after four rounds played.
Azerbaijan, with the complicity of Turkey, is sending militants from Afghanistan to the occupied part of Nagorno-Karabakh, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan told NEWS.am.
Azerbaijan continues to impede the return of Armenian prisoners of war in flagrant violation of the international...
On August 30-31 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the...
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Moscow on a working visit on August 31 to...
Artsakh’s Minister of Labor, Social and Migration Affairs Mane Tandilyan has announced on social media...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a phone talk with President of the Russian Federation...
According to the Armenian government's decision, 13.4 billion drams (approx. $27,141,400) will be allocated...
The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...
"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...
August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...
On August 29, the presentation of the book "Unfinished Story" by Angelina Arstamyan took place in Stepanakert.
The Azerbaijani soldier who had entered an apartment in Martakert, Artsakh, has been arrested, the Investigative...
The community of Tblghu of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 125 inhabitants. After the war, all the residents...
The Stepanakert-Shushi road is provided with night lighting.
The necropolis of the Hellenistic period has been opened during gardening work in an area called "Khachin...
In spite of the enemy, the residents of the community of Kichan of Artsakh’s Martakert region continue...
13 new case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Artsakh on 27 August, the Artsakh Ministry of Health...
As part of a routine combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a drill to prevent possible violations using unmanned aircraft of a simulated enemy and ensure security at observation posts in the Lachin (Berdzor) corridor of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant-General...
Artak Budaghyan has been relieved from the position of the commander of the 4th Army Corps.
The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...
At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...
For the first time, Russian servicemen participated—as part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...
The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.
The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
