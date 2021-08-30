Children among civilians killed in US drone attack

Several children have been killed in a US drone attack that destroyed a car laden with explosives near the international airport in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, according to witnesses, Al Jazeera informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Witnesses told Al Jazeera at least three children were among six civilians who died in Sunday’s attack, while some media reports say nine members of one family – including six children – were among the dead.