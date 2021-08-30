U.S. anti-missile defences intercept up to 5 rockets at Kabul airport – Reuters

U.S. anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets that were fired at Kabul's airport on August 30, Reuters reported citing a U.S. official.
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Moscow on a working visit on August 31 to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Artsakh’s Minister of Labor, Social and Migration Affairs Mane Tandilyan has announced on social media...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a phone talk with President of the Russian Federation...
According to the Armenian government's decision, 13.4 billion drams (approx. $27,141,400) will be allocated...
Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs, had an official...
On August 26, Artsakh National Assembly Speaker Arthur Tovmasyan once again visited the operative headquarters...
The Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly is in Yerevan on a working visit.
The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...
"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...
August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...
The community of Tblghu of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 125 inhabitants. After the war, all the residents have returned to the village.
The Stepanakert-Shushi road is provided with night lighting.
The necropolis of the Hellenistic period has been opened during gardening work in an area called "Khachin...
In spite of the enemy, the residents of the community of Kichan of Artsakh’s Martakert region continue...
13 new case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Artsakh on 27 August, the Artsakh Ministry of Health...
On August 27, a memorial evening dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Vigen Grigoryan, an active participant...
Renovation works continue at Amaras Monastery complex in Artsakh.
Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant-General Hasan Kaloev, first deputy chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, the defense ministry said.
Artak Budaghyan has been relieved from the position of the commander of the 4th Army Corps.
The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...
At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...
For the first time, Russian servicemen participated—as part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...
The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.
The Armenian military issued new details over the deaths of the three soldiers who were found shot dead...
The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
