The number of victims of the missile strike that the US Armed Forces inflicted on the Afghan capital has risen to seven, according to TOLONews, news.am informs.

August 30, 2021, 09:16 Death toll rises to 7 in US missile strike in Kabul

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Earlier, it was known about six victims, including four children, as well as four more residents of Kabul, who were injured. Among the victims there is also a liquidated suicide bomber whose car was hit.

According to reports, the attack by the US forces destroyed two vehicles and partially destroyed an apartment building. According to the American side, the target of the attack was the car of a suicide bomber intending to attack the airport.