US eliminates Islamic State terrorist planner in Afghanistan

"The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan," he continued. "Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."

On August 26, two blasts rocked an area near Kabul’s airport, where Western nations are evacuating foreign citizens. The terror attack was staged by Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) terrorists.

According to the latest reports, at least 170 people, including 13 US troops, were killed. US President Joe Biden said after the attack that the United States would find those responsible for it and was already planning strikes on Islamic State. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) movement, which has seized power in Afghanistan, condemned the terror attack and also promised to punish those responsible.

After the administration of US President Joe Biden had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and embarked on launching its troop pullout, the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) went on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.

Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he would become "the caretaker president" in the absence of the president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.