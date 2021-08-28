On August 28, an exhibition of works by three Artsakh artists will be open at the Paul Eluard Center for Francophonie in Stepanakert.

August 28, 2021, 12:11 The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Lusine Gasparyan, the director of "Shushi City Museums" SNCO told “Artsakhpress”.

"We invite everyone to the opening of the exhibition of paintings by Gayane Shushetsi, Samvel Tavadyan and Hamlet Baghdasaryan.

The exhibition is organized through the joint efforts of the Paul Eluard Center for Francophonie and the “Shushi City Museums” SNCO. 32 works will be presented at the exhibition," said L. Gasparyan.