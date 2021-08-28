The community of Tblghu of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 125 inhabitants. After the war, all the residents have returned to the village.

August 28, 2021, 11:41 Three Families Resettled in Tblghu. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Edik Markosyan told "Artsakhpress”. "3 families with 15 people have resettled in the community. We do not have a school in the village. 27 students attend school in neighboring Kolatak; the village teachers also teach at Kolatak school. We do not have a kindergarten.

There is a community center, an aid station, a club and a ceremony hall in the community, but the buildings are in a state of emergency. The intercommunity road and the road connecting the village to the highway are in a deplorable condition. The village is provided with electricity, water and gas. "Fortunately, no houses have been destroyed during the war," said Markosyan.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 1 of their fellow-villagers have fallen and 2 of them have been injured.

Speaking about the employment of the residents and their future plans, our interlocutor noted that the population is mainly engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.