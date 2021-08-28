Artsakh’s Minister of Labor, Social and Migration Affairs to resign

Artsakh’s Minister of Labor, Social and Migration Affairs Mane Tandilyan has announced on social media that she is going to resign on September 1, Armenpress informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mrs. Tandilyan informed that from September 1 she will continue her service to Artsakh within the frames of the activity of “Artsakh To Live” foundation which will implement numerous programs in Artsakh.

“Nearly 80% of the population of Artsakh has returned to live. This means that Artsakh is getting rid of the post-war social-psychological burden and stands on the development and strengthening path which became possible due to work and commitment. Now it’s the time for long-term programs and economic boost”, she said in a statement.

Tandilyan thanked all her colleagues in the government, the ministry staff for the joint work and for the opportunity to serve Artsakh.