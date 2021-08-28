PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a phone talk with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Office of the Prime Minister reports.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Topical issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in the context of the implementation of the agreements provided by the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 were discussed, as well as the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

An agreement was reached to continue further contacts at various levels.