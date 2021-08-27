Stepanakert-Shushi road provided with night lighting

The Stepanakert-Shushi road has been provided with night lighting.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the representative of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic, Andranik Simonyan, said that work began a month ago. A street lighting network has been installed on the Stepanakert-Lisagor road. The total area is 28 km, of which 8.5 km of the Stepanakert-Shushi road section is completely ready and connected.

240 pillars have been installed, with a corresponding number of modern energy-saving LED luminaries

with a power of 100 W. We plan to complete the rest in about a month.

"Providing lighting for this road section, of course, is of great importance for us," said A. Simonyan, adding that similar works are currently underway on the 35 km long Stepanakert-Red Market road.

Andranik Simonyan noted that "Arame" LLC, "Alfa Techservice" and "Hydropower" contractors are involved in the work.