Necropolis of the Hellenistic period opened in Artsakh

The necropolis of the Hellenistic period has been opened during gardening work in an area called "Khachin Tap" in the Astghashen village of the Askeran region.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 27, ARTSAKHPRESSDuring the excavations carried out on August 24-25 under the leadership of the archaeologist Vardges Safaryan, it turned out that the tombs belong to the Hellenistic period, as evidenced by the fragments of ceramics found at the site, colorless dishes covered with barley, which have parallels with the ceramics of ancient tombs discovered in Artsakh, including in Tigranakert, as well as on the territory of the Republic of Armenia, dates back to BC. 1st century BC - 2nd century BC.

It is believed that the burials were earthen.

Armenia government to provide about $27m to Artsakh

According to the Armenian government's decision, 13.4 billion drams (approx. $27,141,400) will be allocated to Artsakh, news.am informs, citing the Ministry of Finance of Armenia.

Advisor to the President of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs had an official meeting at the Los Angeles City Hall

Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs, had an official...

Artsakh NA Speaker visited the Operative Headquarters of the Artsakh Republic Government in Armenia

On August 26, Artsakh National Assembly Speaker Arthur Tovmasyan once again visited the operative headquarters...

Artsakh NA Speaker invites heads of Armenian parliamentary factions to Artsakh

The Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly is in Yerevan on a working visit.

France appoints new Ambassador to Armenia

Anne Louyot has been appointed as the new Ambassador of France to Armenia, the French Embassy in Yerevan...

Armenian PM vows to prioritize deeper strategic ties with Russia

Strategic relations with Russia are one of the key factors of Armenia’s security, Armenian Prime Minister...

Armenia provided over 82 billion drams in aid to Artsakh

The post-war recovery of Artsakh, the activeness of economic life, solution of social problems of displaced...

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

The necropolis of the Hellenistic period opened in Artsakh

The necropolis of the Hellenistic period has been opened during gardening work in an area called "Khachin Tap" in the Astghashen village of the Askeran region.

Residents of Kichan continue to live and create in spite of the enemy: Head of the community

In spite of the enemy, the residents of the community of Kichan of Artsakh’s Martakert region continue...

13 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

13 new case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Artsakh on 27 August, the Artsakh Ministry of Health...

A Memorial Evening Dedicated to the 70th Anniversary of Artsakh Liberation War Martyr Vigen Grigoryan Held in Stepanakert

On August 27, a memorial evening dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Vigen Grigoryan, an active participant...

Renovation works continue at Amaras Monastery complex in Artsakh

Renovation works continue at Amaras Monastery complex in Artsakh.

One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

One new case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Artsakh on 26 August, the Artsakh Ministry of Health...

Azerbaijani armed forces block road leading from Goris to Vorotan. Armenian Ombudsman

The Azerbaijani armed forces have blocked the road leading from Goris to Vorotan in Armenia’s Syunik...

Defense Minister presents security environment around Armenia to first deputy chief of CSTO Joint Staff

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant-General Hasan Kaloev, first deputy chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, the defense ministry said.

Commander of 4th Army Corps dismissed, appointed to new position

Artak Budaghyan has been relieved from the position of the commander of the 4th Army Corps.

Next session of CSTO Collective Security Council to take place in Dushanbe on Sep. 16

The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...

Armenian military officer appeared in Azerbaijani territory after getting lost

At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...

Russia’s 50m flag raised for first time in Artsakh

For the first time, Russian servicemen participated—as part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian reservists called up for trainings

The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenian military responds to rumors on adversary raid targeting outpost

The Armenian military issued new details over the deaths of the three soldiers who were found shot dead...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Youth football tournament being held in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won medals at international tournament

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Russia reports 19,509 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul — Kremlin spokesman

Russia to launch production of next-generation artillery systems

Death toll in ammo depot blasts in Kazakhstan rises to five people

