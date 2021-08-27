Necropolis of the Hellenistic period opened in Artsakh

The necropolis of the Hellenistic period has been opened during gardening work in an area called "Khachin Tap" in the Astghashen village of the Askeran region.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the excavations carried out on August 24-25 under the leadership of the archaeologist Vardges Safaryan, it turned out that the tombs belong to the Hellenistic period, as evidenced by the fragments of ceramics found at the site, colorless dishes covered with barley, which have parallels with the ceramics of ancient tombs discovered in Artsakh, including in Tigranakert, as well as on the territory of the Republic of Armenia, dates back to BC. 1st century BC - 2nd century BC.

It is believed that the burials were earthen.