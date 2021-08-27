According to the Armenian government's decision, 13.4 billion drams (approx. $27,141,400) will be allocated to Artsakh, news.am informs, citing the Ministry of Finance of Armenia.

August 27, 2021, 15:33 Armenia government to provide about $27m to Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan noted—at Friday’s government Cabinet meeting—that 1.2 billion of this amount will be directed to the program of reimbursement for communal utility expenses of the Artsakh residents, and 12.2 billion drams will be allocated as an interstate loan.

Khachatryan recalled that this is the third similar government decision.

The aforesaid interstate loan shall be provided to the Artsakh government at an annual interest rate of 0.001%, and it has to be repaid by January 1, 2025.