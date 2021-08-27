Russia to launch production of next-generation artillery systems

The Magnolia self-propelled artillery system mounted on the DT-30PM armored two-section tracked transporter has been developed by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute under the Nabrosok R&D work. In addition to Magnolia, the family of next-generation artillery guns includes the 82mm Drok self-propelled mortar and the 120mm self-propelled artillery system mounted on the Floks automobile chassis.
Russian Army Commander-in-Chief Army General Oleg Salyukov said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper in November 2019 that Russia was completing work under the Nabrosok experimental design work to develop a family of highly mobile artillery and mortar armaments mounted on different types of the chassis, including the systems for their operation in the Arctic region that would boost the battalion-level artillery’s mobility and firing capabilities.