Russia to launch production of next-generation artillery systems

The production of the latest Floks self-propelled mortar system and Magnolia self-propelled artillery gun may begin in late 2022 and early 2023, the press office of the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS at the Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 27, ARTSAKHPRESS"The mass production of these models [the Floks and Magnolia guns] will begin after the completion of the state trials in late 2022 - early 2023, provided that the state customer makes the corresponding decision," the press office said.

Currently, the prototypes of the 120mm Floks self-propelled wheeled artillery system and the 120mm Magnolia self-propelled artillery gun based on the DT-30PM two-section tracked armored chassis are at the final stage of preliminary trials.

The latest 120mm Floks self-propelled artillery gun is mounted on the Ural-4320 6x6 wheeled armored vehicle. The gun has been developed as part of the ‘Nabrosok’ R&D work. As its main feature, the new self-propelled artillery system carries a combined semi-automatic rifled gun that can fire all types of mortar shells and projectiles with ready-made rifling. The weapon can be used as a howitzer and a mortar and can be employed for direct fire.

The Magnolia self-propelled artillery system mounted on the DT-30PM armored two-section tracked transporter has been developed by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute under the Nabrosok R&D work. In addition to Magnolia, the family of next-generation artillery guns includes the 82mm Drok self-propelled mortar and the 120mm self-propelled artillery system mounted on the Floks automobile chassis.

Russian Army Commander-in-Chief Army General Oleg Salyukov said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper in November 2019 that Russia was completing work under the Nabrosok experimental design work to develop a family of highly mobile artillery and mortar armaments mounted on different types of the chassis, including the systems for their operation in the Arctic region that would boost the battalion-level artillery’s mobility and firing capabilities.


     

Politics

Artsakh NA Speaker visited the Operative Headquarters of the Artsakh Republic Government in Armenia

On August 26, Artsakh National Assembly Speaker Arthur Tovmasyan once again visited the operative headquarters of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh in the Republic of Armenia.

Artsakh NA Speaker invites heads of Armenian parliamentary factions to Artsakh

The Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly is in Yerevan on a working visit.

France appoints new Ambassador to Armenia

Anne Louyot has been appointed as the new Ambassador of France to Armenia, the French Embassy in Yerevan...

Armenian PM vows to prioritize deeper strategic ties with Russia

Strategic relations with Russia are one of the key factors of Armenia’s security, Armenian Prime Minister...

Armenia provided over 82 billion drams in aid to Artsakh

The post-war recovery of Artsakh, the activeness of economic life, solution of social problems of displaced...

Foreign Minister Met with Youth Representatives Participating in the "Discussion Club" Project

On August 23, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with youth representatives...

Calls for scrutiny into Turkish drone program grow in Washington

A group of United States Congressmen and a number of Washington-based organizations in person of the...

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

A Memorial Evening Dedicated to the 70th Anniversary of Artsakh Liberation War Martyr Vigen Grigoryan Held in Stepanakert

On August 27, a memorial evening dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Vigen Grigoryan, an active participant of the First Artsakh War, a member of the NKR Supreme Council of the first convocation, Knight of the "Battle Cross" order of the second degree of Artsakh, was held in the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace.

Renovation works continue at Amaras Monastery complex in Artsakh

Renovation works continue at Amaras Monastery complex in Artsakh.

One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

One new case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Artsakh on 26 August, the Artsakh Ministry of Health...

Azerbaijani armed forces block road leading from Goris to Vorotan. Armenian Ombudsman

The Azerbaijani armed forces have blocked the road leading from Goris to Vorotan in Armenia’s Syunik...

Concert of Shushi's Varanda Choir held in Stepanakert

On August 25, a concert of the Varanda Choir of Shushi was held in the Palace of Culture and Youth of...

Azerbaijani serviceman arrested in Artsakh for breaching into apartment and threatening to kill children

Based on the operative information received by the Artsakh Republic Police, National Security Service...

Armenian Ombudsman to send reports to int’l structures over roadblock by Azerbaijani servicemen in Syunik

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan calls the blocking by the Azerbaijani servicemen of the...

Military

Commander of 4th Army Corps dismissed, appointed to new position

Artak Budaghyan has been relieved from the position of the commander of the 4th Army Corps.

Next session of CSTO Collective Security Council to take place in Dushanbe on Sep. 16

The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...

Armenian military officer appeared in Azerbaijani territory after getting lost

At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...

Russia’s 50m flag raised for first time in Artsakh

For the first time, Russian servicemen participated—as part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian reservists called up for trainings

The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenian military responds to rumors on adversary raid targeting outpost

The Armenian military issued new details over the deaths of the three soldiers who were found shot dead...

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers found shot dead in military position

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers were found shot dead in the outpost of a military base of the Armenian...

Russia to launch production of next-generation artillery systems
Death toll in ammo depot blasts in Kazakhstan rises to five people
Over 100 people dead after Kabul attack
Artsakh NA Speaker visited the Operative Headquarters of the Artsakh Republic Government in Armenia
A Memorial Evening Dedicated to the 70th Anniversary of Artsakh Liberation War Martyr Vigen Grigoryan Held in Stepanakert
Analytical

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

New district of Ivanyan
New district of Ivanyan
Youth football tournament held in Stepanakert
Youth football tournament held in Stepanakert
Artsakh
Artsakh's Martuni today
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Videos

Culture

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Sport

Youth football tournament being held in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won medals at international tournament

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Russia to launch production of next-generation artillery systems

Death toll in ammo depot blasts in Kazakhstan rises to five people

Over 100 people dead after Kabul attack

4th blast thundered in Kabul

