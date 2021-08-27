In spite of the enemy, the residents of the community of Kichan of Artsakh’s Martakert region continue to live and create.

August 27, 2021, 14:54 Residents of Kichan continue to live and create in spite of the enemy: Head of the community

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Arto Hakobyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The enemy’s position is very close to our village. Despite that fact we continue living and creating. The village has 200 residents.

After the war, a family from Hovtashen has resettled and in two days one more family from the Kashatagh region will resettle in the village. The school has 80 students. We do not have a kindergarten. There is a community municipality in the village, in the building of which the aid station and the club are located. The building is in a bad condition. We also have a ceremony hall," said A. Hakobyan.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 1 of their fellow-villagers have fallen and one resident of the village is considered missing.

Speaking about the employment of the residents and their future plans, Arto Hakobyan mentioned that after the war about 20 hectares of the arable land has passed under the control of the enemy. The cattle of the villagers very often pass into the territory of the enemy and are not returned.