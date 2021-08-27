Advisor to the President of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs had an official meeting at the Los Angeles City Hall

Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs, had an official meeting with Paul Krekorian, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, at the Los Angeles City Hall.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azatouhi Simonyan told "Artsakhpress. "Our compatriot knows Artsakh very well and has been to Artsakh many times. During the 44-day war, through the efforts of Paul Krekorian, the Los Angeles City Council initiated a demand to condemn the war unleashed by Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey and to stop the violence against the Armenian people.

Thanks to his efforts, congressmen, members of the state legislature and other officials made a public demand in those days to end the violence against the Armenian people.

After the end of the war, thanks to Paul Krekorian, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously adopted a resolution reaffirming the support of the city of Los Angeles to the people of the Artsakh Republic.

"On the initiative of Paul Krekorian, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously adopted another declaration, demanding Azerbaijan to release the Armenian prisoners of war and the captured civilian population, as well as has declared November 9 as the day of the remembrance for the victims of Azerbaijani aggression on Artsakh," she said.

During the meeting Azatouhi Simonyan conveyed to Paul Krekoryan the words of gratitude of the President of the Artsakh Republic.

The existing problems in the spheres of housing, agricultural, economic development, energy infrastructure, the ways of their solution were touched upon.