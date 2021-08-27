Artsakh NA Speaker visited the Operative Headquarters of the Artsakh Republic Government in Armenia

On August 26, Artsakh National Assembly Speaker Arthur Tovmasyan once again visited the operative headquarters of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh in the Republic of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arthur Tovmasyan got acquainted with the process of the implemented works. Various issues were discussed during the meeting.

Head of the Operative Headquarters Mikael Virabyan touched upon a number of key issues concerning the humanitarian assistance provided to the displaced people.