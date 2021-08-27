A Memorial Evening Dedicated to the 70th Anniversary of Artsakh Liberation War Martyr Vigen Grigoryan Held in Stepanakert

On August 27, a memorial evening dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Vigen Grigoryan, an active participant of the First Artsakh War, a member of the NKR Supreme Council of the first convocation, Knight of the "Battle Cross" order of the second degree of Artsakh, was held in the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As reported "Artsakhpress", at the beginning of the memorial evening, the attendees of the event observed a minute of silence in memory of the heroes fallen in the 44-Day War.

According to Lernik Hovhannisyan, a member of the "Dashnaktsutyun" party, Vigen Grigoryan was a fighter for the idea and thanks to his strong character he was able to liberate his homeland.

According to his colleague Grisha Hayrapetyan, Togh was important for the Hadrut region, it would have been fatal if it had not been liberated. He connects the liberation of Togh with the name of Vigen Grigoryan, being unequivocally sure that all the people of Togh also think so.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Gharakhanyan emphasized the importance of organizing the memorial evening, as it is an opportunity to get closer to Vigen Grigoryan.

The cultural part of the event dedicated to the 70th birthday of Vigen Grigoryan, was provided by the students of the Togh Art School and the folk ensemble 'We are Our Mountains'.