August 26, 2021, 15:03 Renovation works continue at Amaras Monastery complex in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Alexander Saghyan, Head of the Urban Development and Local Self-Government Department of the Martuni regional administration told "Artsakhpress".

“The restoration of the Amaras monastery complex by the" LUYS " Foundation had started until the recent war. The second phase of the program has started these days, which is planned to be completed in December 2021.

The works are being carried out on the basis of the projects compiled over the years by Manushak Titanyan, Member of the Board of the Armenian Association of Architects of Historical Monuments of the Republic of Armenia and approved by the relevant commission of the Artsakh government, " he said.