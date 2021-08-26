Artsakh NA Speaker invites heads of Armenian parliamentary factions to Artsakh

The Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly is in Yerevan on a working visit.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: He held meetings with the heads of parliamentary factions and MPs.During the meetings issues relating to the status of Artsakh, the displaced persons, occupied territories, the security and social-economic problems of the people were discussed.

The meetings also touched upon the cooperation between the parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh.

All the three parliamentary factions of Armenia have expressed readiness for cooperation.

Artur Tovmasyan invited the heads and members of the Civil Contract, “Armenia”, “I Have the Honor” factions to Artsakh to attend the special session of Parliament on September 1 dedicated to the 30th jubilee of the Republic.