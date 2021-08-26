The Chinese government does not impose its ideology on anyone and, unlike the United States, which abuses the term democracy, does not split other states, Liu Jianchao, deputy head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said at a press conference, news.am informs.

August 26, 2021, 17:40 China says it does not impose its ideology on anyone

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, what democracy should be is decided by the people of this or that state. The way the United States positions itself is a mistake, and a destructive one. Washington is sowing discord and even provoking confrontation between members of the international community.

Liu Jianchao noted that the goal of a Chinese-style democracy is to do everything possible to improve the lives of the Chinese people.

China is ready to share its own development experience with other countries and at the same time learn from them, he concluded.

In February, the US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, said that Washington otto Beijing as a competitor and intends to resist China's actions. He also acknowledged that limited cooperation in a number of areas, including combating climate change, is still in the national interest of the United States.