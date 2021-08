Artak Budaghyan has been relieved from the position of the commander of the 4th Army Corps.

August 26, 2021, 13:44 Commander of 4th Army Corps dismissed, appointed to new position

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian signed the respective decree, the Presidential Office stated.

According to another decree of the President, Artak Budaghyan has been appointed commander of the Special Army Corps.