International

Floods leave 20 people killed in Venezuela

At least 20 people have died in the western Venezuelan state of Merida as a result of heavy rains that have caused landslides and flooding, news.am informs, citing WHTC.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESSA spokesman for the ruling Socialist Party in Merida announced that the authorities are working to restore telephone communications in some areas.

State Governor Ramon Guevara said earlier that more than 1,200 homes were destroyed and 17 people were missing.

Neither state nor municipal governments have the resources to help the affected areas, he said, but he instructed infrastructure specialists to work with Caracas to repair buildings and roads.

Interior Minister told state television on Wednesday that at least 54,543 people in 87 municipalities were affected by the floods.


     

Politics

Artsakh NA Speaker invites heads of Armenian parliamentary factions to Artsakh

The Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly is in Yerevan on a working visit.

France appoints new Ambassador to Armenia

Anne Louyot has been appointed as the new Ambassador of France to Armenia, the French Embassy in Yerevan...

Armenian PM vows to prioritize deeper strategic ties with Russia

Strategic relations with Russia are one of the key factors of Armenia’s security, Armenian Prime Minister...

Armenia provided over 82 billion drams in aid to Artsakh

The post-war recovery of Artsakh, the activeness of economic life, solution of social problems of displaced...

Foreign Minister Met with Youth Representatives Participating in the "Discussion Club" Project

On August 23, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with youth representatives...

Calls for scrutiny into Turkish drone program grow in Washington

A group of United States Congressmen and a number of Washington-based organizations in person of the...

An Online Discussion Took Place With Baroness Caroline Cox

On August 20, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan, Artsakh Human Rights Defender...

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

Renovation works continue at Amaras Monastery complex in Artsakh

Renovation works continue at Amaras Monastery complex in Artsakh.

One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

One new case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Artsakh on 26 August, the Artsakh Ministry of Health...

Azerbaijani armed forces block road leading from Goris to Vorotan. Armenian Ombudsman

The Azerbaijani armed forces have blocked the road leading from Goris to Vorotan in Armenia’s Syunik...

Concert of Shushi's Varanda Choir held in Stepanakert

On August 25, a concert of the Varanda Choir of Shushi was held in the Palace of Culture and Youth of...

Azerbaijani serviceman arrested in Artsakh for breaching into apartment and threatening to kill children

Based on the operative information received by the Artsakh Republic Police, National Security Service...

Armenian Ombudsman to send reports to int’l structures over roadblock by Azerbaijani servicemen in Syunik

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan calls the blocking by the Azerbaijani servicemen of the...

Azerbaijani military blocks Karmrakar-Shurnukh section of Armenian interstate road

The Azerbaijani military blocked the Karmrakar-Shurnukh section of the Kapan-Goris interstate road around...

Military

Commander of 4th Army Corps dismissed, appointed to new position

Artak Budaghyan has been relieved from the position of the commander of the 4th Army Corps.

Next session of CSTO Collective Security Council to take place in Dushanbe on Sep. 16

The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...

Armenian military officer appeared in Azerbaijani territory after getting lost

At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...

Russia’s 50m flag raised for first time in Artsakh

For the first time, Russian servicemen participated—as part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian reservists called up for trainings

The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenian military responds to rumors on adversary raid targeting outpost

The Armenian military issued new details over the deaths of the three soldiers who were found shot dead...

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers found shot dead in military position

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers were found shot dead in the outpost of a military base of the Armenian...

Analytical

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Martuni today
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Videos

Culture

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Sport

Youth football tournament being held in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won medals at international tournament

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Russia records 19,630 new daily COVID-19 cases

All defense ministry planes return to Russia after evacuating people from Afghanistan

About 1,500 people seeking to be evacuated to US gather outside Kabul airport

