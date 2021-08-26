Azerbaijani armed forces block road leading from Goris to Vorotan. Armenian Ombudsman

The Azerbaijani armed forces have blocked the road leading from Goris to Vorotan in Armenia’s Syunik province, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said in a statement.
Anne Louyot has been appointed as the new Ambassador of France to Armenia, the French Embassy in Yerevan said in a statement.
Strategic relations with Russia are one of the key factors of Armenia’s security, Armenian Prime Minister...
The post-war recovery of Artsakh, the activeness of economic life, solution of social problems of displaced...
On August 23, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with youth representatives...
A group of United States Congressmen and a number of Washington-based organizations in person of the...
On August 20, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan, Artsakh Human Rights Defender...
The Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan says he and his team were held at gunpoint by an Azerbaijani soldier...
The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...
"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...
August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...
On August 25, a concert of the Varanda Choir of Shushi was held in the Palace of Culture and Youth of...
Based on the operative information received by the Artsakh Republic Police, National Security Service...
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan calls the blocking by the Azerbaijani servicemen of the...
The Azerbaijani military blocked the Karmrakar-Shurnukh section of the Kapan-Goris interstate road around...
As a part of the “Extended Day School” strategic program, which will start from September 2021, cooks...
On August 24 the first session of the newly formed Board of Trustees of Shushi Technological University...
Artak Budaghyan has been relieved from the position of the commander of the 4th Army Corps.
The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...
At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...
For the first time, Russian servicemen participated—as part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...
The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.
The Armenian military issued new details over the deaths of the three soldiers who were found shot dead...
Three on-duty Armenian soldiers were found shot dead in the outpost of a military base of the Armenian...
The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
