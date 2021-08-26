The Azerbaijani armed forces have blocked the road leading from Goris to Vorotan in Armenia’s Syunik province, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said in a statement.

August 26, 2021, 12:34 Azerbaijani armed forces block road leading from Goris to Vorotan. Armenian Ombudsman

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Azerbaijani armed servicemen have just blocked the road from Goris to Vorotan in the Syunik province of Armenia (It is the section depicted in the photo). This fact has been confirmed by alarming calls submitted to the RA Human Rights Defender and their inspections.

This is an interstate road that secures the normal movement of the civilian population of Armenia; it is directly connected with the normal life of people.

These criminal actions of the Azerbaijani armed servicemen violate the right to free movement, and have completely disrupted people’s normal life.

Itself their presence on these roads is a violation of the right to life of people and their other internationally guaranteed fundamental rights.