Concert of Shushi's Varanda Choir held in Stepanakert

On August 25, a concert of the Varanda Choir of Shushi was held in the Palace of Culture and Youth of Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Veranda Choir delivered a speech of gratitude at the beginning of the event.

“For the first time since the fall of Shushi, I have gone on the stage today with a broken heart but an unbreakable spirit. Today's concert is the cry of my soul. First of all, the concert is dedicated to the memory of the martyred boys. They immortalized themselves for the sake of this land. I express my gratitude to the people of Artsakh for standing up today and keeping this land. My thirty years of service to Artsakh and the people of Artsakh in terms of culture is equivalent to just one minute of a soldier standing at the border," said Z. Keshishyan.

In her speech, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Gharakhanyan thanked Zakar Keshishyan for his dedicated service to Artsakh and handed him a letter of gratitude from the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Artsakh.

The concert concluded in the Freedom Fighters' Park, near the memorial plaque erected in memory of the Armenians who have fallen in the 44-Day War.