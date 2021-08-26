Based on the operative information received by the Artsakh Republic Police, National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh and due to the vigilance of our citizens, on August 25, Jamil Babayev, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, was found in an apartment on Teryan Street in the city of Artsakh’s Martakert, the Artsakh prosecution said.

August 26, 2021, 11:07 Azerbaijani serviceman arrested in Artsakh for breaching into apartment and threatening to kill children

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Babayev has been arrested and charged with illegal border crossing, threatening to kill the children in the apartment and espionage.

An investigation is underway. Additional information on the circumstances of this incident will be provided later.