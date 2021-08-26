Artsakhpress

International

Crimean Platform revealed West’s false understanding of solidarity on Crimea, Lavrov says

The joint positions of the NATO and EU states at the Crimean Platform forum that took place in Kiev on August 23 reflect the false understanding of solidarity on the matter of Crimea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in the wake of talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESSThe Russian Minister noted that Russia has "repeatedly invited special representatives from the OSCE, from the Council of Europe and the UN to come and assess the human rights situation in Crimea." Meanwhile, the majority of invited officials stated their readiness to visit Crimea "only from Ukrainian territory."

"Are you engaged in human rights or playing political games??" Lavrov said about the position of the Western partners. "Those who come are well aware of what actually happened and what is happening in Crimea. And those who want to support this incomprehensible regime in Kiev, they should also declare this: we want Kiev to rise up in this dispute. But this way is a dead-end."

The Minister noted that if the West wanted to engage in real politics instead of a virtual one, they should first and foremost be "guided by reality."

"The solidarity displayed by NATO and EU member states at yesterday’s event, which looked like a spectacle, does not go anywhere. This is a falsely understood solidarity. We cannot do anything about it," he continued. "[The West] continues to blindly support the Ukrainian regime in its attempts to maintain interest in its own government while begging from all kinds of concessions, some money, some political gestures of support from the West. The Crimean Platform was not a real event."

In September 2020, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, speaking at the UN General Assembly, voiced the plan for the establishment of the so-called Crimean Platform. The meeting was initially supposed to take place in May this year, but the lack of certainty regarding the participants forced the event to be postponed until August. In the end, representatives of 46 countries and international organizations agreed to attend. Most European states sent their Foreign or Defense Ministers to Kiev.


     

Politics

Armenian PM vows to prioritize deeper strategic ties with Russia

Strategic relations with Russia are one of the key factors of Armenia’s security, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday when presenting a new government program to the parliament, Tass informs.

Armenia provided over 82 billion drams in aid to Artsakh

The post-war recovery of Artsakh, the activeness of economic life, solution of social problems of displaced...

Foreign Minister Met with Youth Representatives Participating in the "Discussion Club" Project

On August 23, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with youth representatives...

Calls for scrutiny into Turkish drone program grow in Washington

A group of United States Congressmen and a number of Washington-based organizations in person of the...

An Online Discussion Took Place With Baroness Caroline Cox

On August 20, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan, Artsakh Human Rights Defender...

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender held at gunpoint by Azerbaijani serviceman

The Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan says he and his team were held at gunpoint by an Azerbaijani soldier...

Conflict hasn’t been resolved because status of Nagorno Karabakh remains to be decided – US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy says the consequences of the recent war in Nagorno Karabakh have...

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

Armenian Ombudsman to send reports to int’l structures over roadblock by Azerbaijani servicemen in Syunik

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan calls the blocking by the Azerbaijani servicemen of the interstate road leading from Goris to Kapan in Syunik province a “pre-planned crime against the civilian population of Armenia”.

Azerbaijani military blocks Karmrakar-Shurnukh section of Armenian interstate road

The Azerbaijani military blocked the Karmrakar-Shurnukh section of the Kapan-Goris interstate road around...

Training course organized for the cooks of "Extended Day School" program

As a part of the “Extended Day School” strategic program, which will start from September 2021, cooks...

The session of the Board of Trustees of Shushi Technological University took place, led by President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan

On August 24 the first session of the newly formed Board of Trustees of Shushi Technological University...

New residential district is being built in Stepanakert

A new residential district is being built on Tumanyan Street in Stepanakert.

A new residential district being built in Dahrav

A new residential district is being built near the village of Dahrav, Artsakh’s Askeran region. The...

Road improvement and water supply are priority issues for Poghosagomer. Head of Community

The community of Poghosagomer of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 226 inhabitants. All the residents...

Military

Next session of CSTO Collective Security Council to take place in Dushanbe on Sep. 16

The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on September 16, TASS reports.

Armenian military officer appeared in Azerbaijani territory after getting lost

At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...

Russia’s 50m flag raised for first time in Artsakh

For the first time, Russian servicemen participated—as part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian reservists called up for trainings

The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenian military responds to rumors on adversary raid targeting outpost

The Armenian military issued new details over the deaths of the three soldiers who were found shot dead...

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers found shot dead in military position

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers were found shot dead in the outpost of a military base of the Armenian...

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Artsakh

Also, the personnel of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly carries...

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation
UNICEF warns 10 million Afghan children in desperate need
Analytical

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Martuni today
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Videos

Culture

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Sport

Youth football tournament being held in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won medals at international tournament

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Crimean Platform revealed West’s false understanding of solidarity on Crimea, Lavrov says

UNICEF warns 10 million Afghan children in desperate need

Lavrov describes current relations between Russia, EU as deplorable

Russia disagrees with Turkey’s position on Crimea, Kremlin spokesman says

