The Azerbaijani military blocked the Karmrakar-Shurnukh section of the Kapan-Goris interstate road around 23:00, August 25, the National Security Service (NSS) said.

August 26, 2021, 09:16 Azerbaijani military blocks Karmrakar-Shurnukh section of Armenian interstate road

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Transportation vehicles that were located in the mentioned section were evacuated. Work is underway in the direction of opening the road and restoring the normal movement of people and transportation vehicles,” the NSS said.