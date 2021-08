Ten million children in Afghanistan are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, UNICEF Afghanistan warns as the UN’s World Food Programme seeks $200m in food aid, Al Jazeera reports.

August 25, 2021, 17:39 UNICEF warns 10 million Afghan children in desperate need

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Children in Afghanistan already survive on humanitarian assistance and approximately a million are expected to suffer from life-threatening malnutrition this year, according to UNICEF.