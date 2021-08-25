Lavrov describes current relations between Russia, EU as deplorable

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We paid particular attention to developments on the European continent, including the deplorable situation in relations between Russia and the European Union. Contacts with Brussels have been reduced to a minimum as a result of the EU’s policy aimed at containing Russia," he emphasized.

"For our part, we expressed readiness to boost pragmatic dialogue with the European Union and its member states based solely on equality and mutual respect, and search for agreements in areas of mutual interest," Lavrov added.

The Russian top diplomat noted that blogger Alexey Navalny, who had been mentioned by the Austrian foreign minister at the press conference, was serving his sentence for economic crimes.